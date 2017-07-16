Late birdie gives Feng one-shot lead at U.S. Women's Open

Feng Shanshan carded a one-under 71 to remain in control of the U.S. Women's Open.

A final-hole birdie saw Feng Shanshan take a one-shot lead after the third round of the U.S. Women's Open.

Feng has been in control at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and a one-under 71 moved her into nine under on Saturday.

The 27-year-old from China had made pars throughout her round before a birdie at the par-five 18th saw her take the outright lead.

South Korean duo Amy Yang (70) and Choi Hye-jin (70) are tied for second at eight under.

Choi, 17, is an amateur but continued her consistent showing by backing up her 69s from the opening two rounds.

Park Sung-hyun (67) is at six under and outright fourth, ahead of Mirim Lee (67), world number one Ryu So-yeon (71) and Lee Jeong-eun (73).

Ryu made two bogeys on her front nine, but she moved back into contention with three birdies on her final six holes.

Lydia Ko continued to slip out of the hunt, a three-over 75 leaving her in a tie for 23rd.

Defending champion Brittany Lang endured a miserable round, firing an eight-over 80 to be tied for 60th.