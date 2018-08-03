Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Schniederjans leads Barracuda Championship

Press Trust of India
46   //    03 Aug 2018, 09:21 IST

Los Angeles, Aug 3 (AFP) Ollie Schniederjans eagled the closing hole on Thursday to take a three-point lead in the PGA Tour Barracuda Championship in Nevada, played using the Modified Stableford scoring system.

Schniederjans landed his five-iron three feet from the pin to set up the eagle on the par-five finishing hole at Montreaux Golf and Country Club in Reno.

The eagle was especially valuable in the uniquely scored event, which rather than counting strokes awards points: eight for an albatross, five for an eagle, two for a birdie, zero for par, minus one for a bogey and minus three for double bogey or worse.

"Eagles are huge in this format," Schniederjans said.

"So, it's a little more nerve-wracking, three-footer being three more points. It's interesting you have putts that are worth more than others."

Schniederjans, who made six birdies, finished the first round on 17 points, three more than Australian Aaron Baddeley and American Denny McCarthy.

American Robert Streb was alone on 13 points.

McCarthy was tied for the lead with one hole remaining, but he a double-bogey at his finishing hole, the par-four ninth, cost him three points.

The winner of the tournament -- played opposite the elite World Golf Championships Bridgestone Invitational in Ohio -- will earn a spot in next week's PGA Championship at Bellerive if not already qualified

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
