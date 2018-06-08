Late lapses cost Jimenez as Korhonen leads in Austria

Finn Mikko Korhonen leads by one at the halfway stage of the Shot Clock Masters at the Diamond Country Club.

Miguel Angel Jimenez at the Shot Clock Masters in Austria

Miguel Angel Jimenez continued to roll back the years in Austria but it is Mikko Korhonen who leads at the halfway stage of the Shot Clock Masters.

Finn Korhonen carded a second successive bogey-free round at the Diamond Country Club, following up his opening 68 by signing for a 67 on Friday, leaving him clear at the summit on nine under par.

His five-under score is good enough for a one-shot cushion over nearest rivals Steve Webster and Justin Walters, with veteran Jimenez, 54, in a four-way tie on seven under.

The Spaniard - who last won on the European Tour at the Open de Espana four years ago - was clear of the field on 10 under at one stage, only to drop three shots over his closing three holes.

Matthias Schwab, Wu Ashun and Jeppe Pape Huldahl are level with Jimenez in an event that sees all players not only taking on the course but also the clock.

Players are penalised a stroke if they do not play their shot in the allotted time, though each individual is allowed two time extensions per round.

After marking his Tour debut with a round of 71 on Thursday, 15-year-old amateur Tom McKibbin missed out on qualifying for the weekend after shooting 78.