Le Golf National primed for final-day Ryder Cup drama

11   //    30 Sep 2018, 15:07 IST
Rory McIlroy at the 2018 Ryder Cup

Team Europe head into Ryder Cup Sunday boasting a 10-6 lead over the holders but will have to guard against complacency as Team USA seek a first win on foreign soil in 25 years.

Thomas Bjorn's side have taken a commanding position at Le Golf National, claiming 10 of the last 13 points up for grabs to shrug off a 3-0 deficit.

But both Bjorn and American counterpart Jim Furyk have cited the event's history of final-day comebacks, the most recent of which came at Medinah in 2012 when Europe triumphed after facing the same margin the US do in France.

Europe need 4.5 points to regain the title, with the US requiring eight of the 12 on offer in order to take the trophy back home.

Rory McIlroy will lead the hosts' charge, teeing off against Justin Thomas at 12:05pm (local time).

Tiger Woods is out in match four against Jon Rahm, with both yet to get off the mark, quickly followed by one half of the 'Moliwood' duo as Tommy Fleetwood tackles Tony Finau.

Team Europe talisman Ian Poulter meets world number one Dustin Johnson in the sixth clash out, and Francesco Molinari puts his 100 per cent record on the line versus an out-of-sorts Phil Mickelson in match eight.

If it goes down to the final match, all eyes will be on Alex Noren and Bryson DeChambeau. 

