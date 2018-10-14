×
Leishman wins CIMB Classic by 5 strokes

Associated Press
NEWS
News
14 Oct 2018, 13:46 IST
AP Image

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Marc Leishman shot a seven-under 65 in the final round to win the CIMB Classic Sunday by five strokes and equal the tournament course record.

The Australian was in fine form as he strolled to his fourth PGA Tour title and matched Justin Thomas' tournament record of 26-under 262 in 2015 on the PGA Kuala Lumpur West course.

Leishman started strongly with four birdies in the first five holes, before turning in another long birdie putt on the ninth for 31.

Two more birdies on the 10th and 16th followed, sandwiched his lone bogey at the 13th, before he birdied the final hole and celebrated with a fist pump.

First-round leader Bronson Burgoon shot a 68 to finish tied for second, along with Emiliano Grillo and Chesson Hadley.

Thomas finished tied for fifth place after ending the final day with an eight-under 64, along with Gary Woodland (71) and Louis Oosthuizen (69).

Shubhankar Sharma, part of the trio of joint-leaders coming into this final round, faltered in the final round to finish tied for 10th after an even par 72.

Associated Press
NEWS
