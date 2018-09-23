Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Lewis rekindles fond memories with Vilamoura triumph

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    23 Sep 2018, 22:47 IST
TomLewiscropped
Tom Lewis is sprayed with champagne after winning the Portugal Masters

Tom Lewis claimed his second European Tour title at the same tournament where he won his first with a three-shot victory at the Portugal Masters.

Lewis was crowned champion in Vilamoura in only his third start as a professional seven years ago, having shot the lowest-ever round by an amateur in The Open only three months earlier.

The 27-year-old Englishman has not kicked on as he would have liked to following that early success, but took the honours on 22 under following a closing five-under 66 on Sunday.

Lewis won on the Challenge Tour a fortnight ago and was tied for third at the Kazakhstan Open last week, impressive form which he maintained at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course to become the first man to win the Portugal Masters twice.

Lucas Herbert held a two-shot advantage at the start of the final round, but the Australian missed out on victory after he could only manage a level-par 71.

It was Lewis who came to the fore when it really mattered, producing the biggest 54-hole comeback of the season, having trailed Herbert nine shots after the first round.

Lewis surged up the leaderboard with a sublime 61 on moving day and maintained his momentum, going out in 31 courtesy of four birdies and making further gains at the 11th and 13th holes following a bogey at 10.

He was in trouble after finding the water with his tee shot at 17, but sunk a superb clutch putt to save par and also made par on the last.

Compatriot Eddie Pepperell finished with a four-under 67 to share second spot with Herbert, who double-bogeyed the last to drop back to 19 under.

Lee Soo-min and Marcus Kinhult were a further stroke back, while Sergio Garcia took a share of seventh spot ahead of the Ryder Cup next week with a six-under 65.

Oliver Fisher, the man of the moment on Friday when he shot the first 59 on the European Tour, was level with Garcia on 15 under.

Omnisport
NEWS
Fisher shares lead in Vilamoura after record-breaking 59
RELATED STORY
Herbert holds Portugal Masters advantage
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Fisher shoots first 59 in European Tour...
RELATED STORY
Notorious Carnoustie holds fond memories for legendary...
RELATED STORY
Witty Wilson 'delighted' to be praised for Fisher heroics...
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup pick Garcia shoots 66 at Portugal Masters
RELATED STORY
Fisher shoots first 59 in European Tour history
RELATED STORY
From salvation to the record books - Fisher revels in...
RELATED STORY
U.S. Open 2018: Golf’s major winners in the 10 years...
RELATED STORY
Open-bound Kim claims maiden title with eight-shot triumph
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us