Lewis rekindles fond memories with Vilamoura triumph

Tom Lewis is sprayed with champagne after winning the Portugal Masters

Tom Lewis claimed his second European Tour title at the same tournament where he won his first with a three-shot victory at the Portugal Masters.

Lewis was crowned champion in Vilamoura in only his third start as a professional seven years ago, having shot the lowest-ever round by an amateur in The Open only three months earlier.

The 27-year-old Englishman has not kicked on as he would have liked to following that early success, but took the honours on 22 under following a closing five-under 66 on Sunday.

Lewis won on the Challenge Tour a fortnight ago and was tied for third at the Kazakhstan Open last week, impressive form which he maintained at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course to become the first man to win the Portugal Masters twice.

Lucas Herbert held a two-shot advantage at the start of the final round, but the Australian missed out on victory after he could only manage a level-par 71.

It was Lewis who came to the fore when it really mattered, producing the biggest 54-hole comeback of the season, having trailed Herbert nine shots after the first round.

2011 Portugal Masters

2018 Portugal Masters



Tom Lewis is the first man to win this event twice. pic.twitter.com/xqD2R6wYPe — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) September 23, 2018

Lewis surged up the leaderboard with a sublime 61 on moving day and maintained his momentum, going out in 31 courtesy of four birdies and making further gains at the 11th and 13th holes following a bogey at 10.

He was in trouble after finding the water with his tee shot at 17, but sunk a superb clutch putt to save par and also made par on the last.

Compatriot Eddie Pepperell finished with a four-under 67 to share second spot with Herbert, who double-bogeyed the last to drop back to 19 under.

Lee Soo-min and Marcus Kinhult were a further stroke back, while Sergio Garcia took a share of seventh spot ahead of the Ryder Cup next week with a six-under 65.

Oliver Fisher, the man of the moment on Friday when he shot the first 59 on the European Tour, was level with Garcia on 15 under.