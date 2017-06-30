Lingmerth grabs lead at Quicken Loans National

Swede David Lingmerth holds the first-round lead at the Quicken Loans National.

by Omnisport News 30 Jun 2017, 05:46 IST

David Lingmerth

David Lingmerth fired a five-under 65 to grab a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Quicken Loans National on Thursday.

Despite bogeying his final hole, Lingmerth put together a solid round on a tough course at TPC Potomac.

The Swede, who has finished inside the top 26 in five of his last six starts, is searching for his second PGA Tour victory.

Marc Leishman, a winner on Tour already this season, currently leads a group tied for second at four under. The underrated Australian shot a bogey-free 66.

Troy Merritt, Daniel Summerhays, Johnson Wagner, Kang Sung and Nick Taylor are also at four under.

Patrick Reed and Russell Henley shot three-under 67s.

Rickie Fowler bounced back from an ugly bogey-double bogey start to work his way to even par.

Fowler finished his first round with five birdies, a double bogey and three bogeys.

Justin Thomas had a tough time after making the turn Thursday.

After shooting an even-par 35 on the front nine, Thomas made a quadruple-bogey nine on the par-five 10th hole.

He followed that up with a bogey, and he ultimately shot a 74.

The highlight of the day came from Scott Stallings, who zipped his second shot on the par-four 18th back into the hole for an eagle to shoot a two-over 72.