Lipsky ends long barren spell in Malelane

Alfred Dunhill Championship winner David Lipsky

David Lipsky ended his four-year title drought as Scott Jamieson endured yet more final-round misery at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in Malelane.

Jamieson took a one-shot lead into the final round at Leopard Creek Country Club, but it was an all-too-familiar story for the Scotsman on Sunday.

The 35-year-old had failed to finish off the job on all four occasions he had topped the leaderboard after 54 holes and he was left to reflect on what might have been again after carding a level-par 72.

Lipsky was in front at the halfway mark in the tournament and won by two shots courtesy of a four-under 68, with David Drysdale taking second place.

The American finished on 14 under to claim his first victory since his maiden European Tour triumph at the European Masters in 2014.

Lipsky hit the turn in 31 with five birdies to take the initiative as Jamieson faltered and held a five-shot advantage in the closing stages before a double-bogey at the 16th set the nerves jangling.

Drysdale, who shot a closing five-under 67, watched on in the clubhouse hoping Lipsky would make a mess of the 18th, but the Californian birdied the last to deny the Scot.

Jamieson double-bogeyed the fifth following bunker woes and dropped another five shots, so five birdies on the back nine were unable to prevent more frustration for the Glaswegian.

Zander Lombard finished in a share of third place in his homeland alongside Jamieson on 11 under, with English duo Oliver Wilson and Ben Evans a further three strokes back.

Defending champion Brandon Stone fell away after being well placed, relinquishing his title with a four-over 76 which included three double-bogeys.