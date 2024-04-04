LIV Golf Miami: Expert picks explored

The LIV Golf Miami starts this Friday, April 5, and everything is ready at Trump National Doral to host the event. It is the fifth stop of the circuit during the current season and the last one before The Masters.

LIV Golf's broadcast experts Arlo White, David Feherty, Jerry Foltz, Su-Ann Heng and Dom Boulet picked the players who, in their opinion, are the favorites to take the title in Miami.

Expand Tweet

Let's take a look at the experts' picks for LIV Golf Miami:

LIV Golf Miami: Expert picks

Arlo White gave his vote to Bryson DeChambeau, while David Feherty and Jerry Foltz backed Dustin Johnson. Su-Ann Heng selected Brooks Koepka, and Dom Boulet went for Jon Rahm.

Let's take a closer look at each player's performance heading into LIV Golf Miami:

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson started the season strong with a fifth-place finish at the LIV Golf Mayakoba and a win the Las Vegas event. He has not been the same since, finishing 28th in Jeddah and 21st in Hong Kong.

However, the course will be an element in his favor. Johnson played eight editions of the WGC-Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral between 2009 and 2016. He earned a victory (2015), a second place (2011), a fourth place (2014) and two other top 20s, without suffering any cuts.

He returned to play both editions of the LIV Golf Team Championship there at the head of the 4Aces GC, with a victory in 2022.

Bryson DeChambeau

The Crushers GC captain has shown excellent form during the 2024 season and his results have improved as the season has progressed.

Bryson DeChambeau finished 25th at Mayakoba, 11th in Las Vegas, fourth in Jeddah and seventh in Hong Kong. He has one previous win at Trump National Doral, as he won the 2023 Team Championship there.

Brooks Koepka

The 2024 LIV Golf season has started with solid results for Brooks Koepka, although he has only one top 10 in four tournaments. Koepka finished seventh in Mayakoba, 13th in Las Vegas, 12th in Jeddah and 28th in Hong Kong.

Before moving to LIV Golf, he played two editions of the WGC-Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral, with two cuts and a 17th-place finish.

Jon Rahm

The Spaniard is still looking for his first win since coming to LIV Golf, but he has been good during the season, with three top 10s in four tournaments.

Jon Rahm finished third in his debut tournament (LIV Golf Mayakoba). He then placed eighth in Las Vegas, fifth in Jeddah and 14th in Hong Kong.

Rahm notably arrives at LIV Golf Miami a week before defending his Masters title.