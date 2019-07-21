×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lowry's Open lead cut to three by Fleetwood

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    21 Jul 2019, 18:36 IST
fleetwoodlowry - Cropped
Tommy Fleetwood shakes hands with Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry saw his Open Championship lead cut to three as Tommy Fleetwood closed the gap on a day when high winds and heavy rain are forecast at Royal Portrush.

The Irishman began Sunday's round - brought forward amid fears over the weather - with a four-stroke lead over Fleetwood following his stunning 63 on Saturday, but he dropped a shot at the first to sit on 15 under.

It is the second time Lowry has taken such a margin into the final 18 holes of a major, having done so at the 2016 U.S. Open before closing with a 76 to miss out on the title.

Backed by a noisy crowd, Lowry found the rough with his opening tee shot and then his approach rolled back into a green-front bunker, from which he failed to get up and down.

Fleetwood, who is also seeking a maiden major, could have halved the overnight deficit but missed a 10-foot birdie putt and settled for par to stay 12 under.

The next winner of the Claret Jug appeared highly likely to come from that final duo, but J.B. Holmes, Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose would have started the day with other ideas.

Victory for Holmes or Koepka would complete the first American clean sweep of the majors since 1982, handing the former his first and the latter his fifth.

However, Holmes went out of bounds off the first tee en route to a double-bogey six and Koepka also dropped a shot.

Rose, the 2013 U.S. Open winner, remained on nine under through his first two holes.

Advertisement
Fleetwood shares early lead in round three as moving day kicks into gear
RELATED STORY
Fleetwood not expecting storms to knock Open rival Lowry off course
RELATED STORY
Fleetwood: Ryder Cup experience can boost my Open hopes
RELATED STORY
Lowry versus Fleetwood - profiling the main contenders for Open Championship glory at Portrush
RELATED STORY
Lowry claims share of Open lead at halfway point
RELATED STORY
Fleetwood sets clubhouse target at Royal Portrush
RELATED STORY
Lowry shoots stunning 63 to seize control of Open Championship
RELATED STORY
The Open 2019: The best bets for glory at Royal Portrush
RELATED STORY
Shane Lowry: I think I'm ready for Open finale
RELATED STORY
Together forever - Molinari wants Fleetwood's name next to his on Claret Jug
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us