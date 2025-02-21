LPGA star Rose Zhang praises rising star Asterisk Talley for "the show she put on" at Fortinet Stanford Invitational

Rose Zhang hosted the Fortinet Stanford Invitational from February 15-17 at the Stanford Golf Course in California. Asterisk Talley emerged victorious at the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) sanctioned event with a 12 under par score over three rounds.

Ad

In a special Instagram post dedicated to the tournament, Zhang took a moment and praised the amateur golfer for her incredible performance. Talley celebrated her 16th birthday by hoisting the trophy along with Zhang.

Here's a look at Rose Zhang's wholesome caption:

"A junior event can never come to fruition without the juniors and competitors. Y’all fought so hard and I was there to witness incredible grit, competitiveness, and sportsmanship every moment each day. I can’t wait to see how your golf careers flourish, both on and off the course. With that being said, just wanted to give a big congrats to @aster._sktalley for the show you put on to hoist that trophy on your sweet 16 weekend 🥳"

Ad

Trending

Asterisk Talley carded in rounds of 64, 69, and 68 to total 12 under par 201 to win the title by three strokes. She defeated her fellow California amateur golfer Anna Fang, who placed solo second.

Having played her rookie year on the LPGA Tour in 2023, Rose Zhang claimed that hosting her very own AJGA Invitational has been on her bucket list in her stellar golf career. In the Instagram post, the American golfer expressed gratitude to the organization and her sponsors.

Ad

Rose Zhang wrote:

"Huge thank you to all my sponsors, @fortinet, @ajgagolf, and @stanfordgolfcourse for creating an A1 event from the hospitality to the player gifts for all the juniors and parents that came far and wide to compete this past weekend."

Ad

The former Stanford Division 1 golfer was grateful to return to the university's home course. Having navigated the world of professional golf through playing at the collegiate level, Rose Zhang is currently ranked 14th in the Rolex World Golf Rankings.

Rose Zhang's Collegiate Titles

Here's a look at Rose Zhang's collection of stellar accolades during her time on the Stanford Women's Golf team (via Stanford):

Three-time McCormack Medal winner (2020-22)

NCAA Team Champion (2022)

Two-time NCAA Individual Champion (2022-23)

Two-time ANNIKA Award winner (2022-23)

Two-time WGCA Golfer of the Year (2022-23)

Two-time Golfweek Player of the Year (2022-23)

Two-time Honda Sport Award for Golf winner (2022-23)

Two-time Pac-12 Golfer of the Year (2022-23)

Two-time WGCA First Team All-American (2022-23)

Two-time Golfweek First Team All-American (2022-23)

Two-time All-Pac-12 First Team (2022-23)

WGCA Freshman of the Year (2022)

Pac-12 Freshman of the Year (2022)

CSC Academic All-America First Team (2023)

WGCA All-American Scholar (2022)

Augusta National Women's Amateur Champion (2023)

U.S. Women's Amateur Champion (2020)

U.S. Girls Junior Champion (2021)

Scoring average: 69.24 (NCAA career scoring average record)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback