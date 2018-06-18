Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Magnificent Fleetwood matches U.S. Open record with closing 63

Tommy Fleetwood put himself in contention for a first major title with a sublime record-equalling final round, just missing out on a 62.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 18 Jun 2018, 01:43 IST
11
TommyFleetwoodcropped
Tommy Fleetwood celebrates one of his eight birdies

Tommy Fleetwood had a short birdie putt on the 18th to make U.S. Open history, but watched as it glided past the hole.

Fleetwood, who started the day at nine over, became just the sixth person to shoot a 63 in U.S. Open history with a sublime closing seven-under 63 to put himself in contention for a first major title on two over at Shinnecock Hills on Sunday.

The Englishman agonisingly missed out on becoming the first player to card a 62 in the tournament and just the second to do so in a major, coming close to sinking birdie putts as he finished with three consecutive pars.

He got a magnificent round started with four birdies in his first seven holes, but suffered a bogey on the par-four ninth before rattling off four straight gains on the back nine to tie the U.S. Open record.

Fleetwood was red hot with the putter as he surged to just one shot behind leader and defending champion Brooks Koepka, who was one over through eight.

Justin Thomas became the fifth player to shoot a 63 at the U.S. Open last year at Erin Hills.

Almost everyone struggled at Shinnecock on Saturday - when Fleetwood shot an 8-over 78 - but he capitalised on easier conditions on Sunday to post a score for everyone to look at down the stretch.

