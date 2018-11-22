×
Malaysia, Sweden in early lead at World Cup of Golf

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    22 Nov 2018, 04:40 IST
AP Image

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The World Cup of Golf is under way at Metropolitan Golf Club under mostly sunny skies and brisk winds, and that might be the best the weather gets all day.

Forecasters were calling for showers to move into the area by early afternoon. Organizers moved up the tee times by an hour to try to avoid most of the inclement weather.

The Malaysian team of Gavin Green and Ben Leong were 5-under through nine holes, level with Sweden's Alexander Bjorn and Joakim Lagergren, who had played eight holes.

On Thursday and Saturday, the 28 teams will play fourballs (best ball) while on Friday and Sunday, it will be foursomes (alternate shot).

The top-ranked teams of Australia (Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith) and the United States (Matt Kuchar and Kyle Stanley) were scheduled to tee off last on Thursday.

Soren Kjeldsen and Thorbjorn Olesen, who won the title for Denmark by four strokes two years ago at nearby Kingston Heath, are back for an attempt to repeat on a sandbelt course in southeast Melbourne.

Associated Press
NEWS
