×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Malnati, Hurley edge into Zurich Classic lead

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    27 Apr 2019, 07:08 IST
MalnatiHurley - Cropped
Americans Peter Malnati and Billy Hurley III

Peter Malnati and Billy Hurley III grabbed a one-stroke lead at the weather-hit Zurich Classic of New Orleans as the second round was suspended.

Malnati and Hurley moved into 14 under at the PGA Tour team event on Friday as the tournament played catch up after inclement weather led to a long delay on the opening day.

The American duo carded a five-under 67 in their second round – played in the foursomes format – after opening with a 63, moving into a one-shot lead before darkness saw play suspended.

Of the four pairs a shot adrift, only one – Russell Knox and Brian Stuard – have completed their second round.

Brian Gay and Rory Sabbatini were the first-round leaders after shooting an impressive 12-under 60 in the four-ball format.

They are one under through just four holes in their second round and are a shot behind Malnati and Hurley, while Scott Stallings and Trey Mullinax (two under through nine) and Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown (three under through four) are also tied for second.

Henrik Stenson and Graeme McDowell are well-placed to challenge after producing rounds of 65 and 67 to be at 12 under and tied for sixth.

Advertisement

Defending champions Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy enjoyed a solid start, sitting at 10 under at the halfway mark.

The teams of Jason Day/Adam Scott and Sergio Garcia/Tommy Fleetwood are a shot below the cut line – currently eight under – but are less than halfway through their second rounds.

Advertisement
Stallings, Mullinax lead rain-affected Zurich Classic
RELATED STORY
Mickelson maintains Desert Classic lead
RELATED STORY
Im, Mitchell lead Honda Classic
RELATED STORY
Vegas opens up two-shot lead at Honda Classic
RELATED STORY
Jhonattan Vegas shoots 64 to take Honda Classic lead
RELATED STORY
Im, Mitchell share 36-hole lead at Honda Classic
RELATED STORY
Chella Choi shoots 7-under 65 to take Kia Classic lead
RELATED STORY
Thomas leaves Riviera with 1-shot lead and long day ahead
RELATED STORY
Phil Mickelson maintains 2-shot lead in Desert Classic
RELATED STORY
WATCH VIDEO: The Internet is at the verge of breaking down as Tiger Woods makes a comeback of a lifetime to win his 15th Major
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us