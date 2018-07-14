Mane tied 4th at Indonesia Open

Jakarta, Jul 14 (PTI) Udayan Mane stayed on course for his maiden Asian Tour title even as South Africa's Justin Harding blasted a six-under 66 to take a two-shot lead at the USD 500,000 Bank BRI Indonesia Open today.

Mane (69) shot a 3-under card despite missing a lot of birdie chances, and is now trailing the leader by five shots.

Mane is 12-under and tied 4th as Harding, playing on an organiser's invite, is 17-under and two clear of Scott Vincent (66).

Gaganjeet Bhullar (69) kept up his consistent scoring and is now eighth at 11-under, while Khalin Joshi (71) was tied-9th at 10-under.

Jyoti Randhawa (72) is tied 23rd while Honey Baisoya (71) is tied 57th. Shiv Kapur (74) and Himmat Rai (73) were tied 65th.

Chiragh Kumar (74), who just about managed to make the cut along with amateur Kevin Akbar (73) were part of the top 65.

Mane, who shot 67-68 in his first two rounds before a 69 on Saturday, is in serious contention for the first time on an Asian Tour event. He was solid on his back nine where he scored three birdies.

Mane said, I wasn't too satisfied with my putting today. There were two or three putts within four feet but they just didn't go in. I hit the putts well but they were on the firm side, which ended with a similar length coming back! All in all, I held my nerve. I was nervous in the beginning as it was the first time I am in this position on this Tour.

I was playing with legends like Chapchai Nirat, who gave me a short game exhibition. It was a great learning experience for me. I'm just happy to be in striking distance.

On his way to keep calm, he added, I just breathe (to overcame nervousness). I focused on my breathing, which helps. For tomorrow, I'll just do what I do and not let anything escape me.

Harding hit every single green in regulation and missed only one fairway enroute to a 17-under-par 199 total at the Pondok Indah Golf Course.

Zimbabwean Vincent kept up the chase as he signed for a 66. Sihwan Kim will be in the final group with Harding and Vincent, after carding a 67 to be sole third