Martin in four-way tie for Evian lead

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    14 Sep 2018, 23:37 IST
Lexi Thompson - cropped
American golfer Lexi Thompson

Mo Martin put herself into contention for another major triumph as the 2014 Women's British Open champion carded a five-under par 66 to become one of four joint leaders at the Evian Championship.

The 35-year-old, who won her first and only major at Royal Birkdale four years ago, shares the 36-hole lead with fellow American Amy Olson, Lee Mi-hyang and Maria Torres, who are all on eight-under.

Carlota Ciganda is one shot further back, having held a first-round lead with Torres, while previous major winners Georgia Hall, Brooke Henderson and Ryu So-yeon are in the group at six-under.

Angela Stanford's 64, which included eight birdies and one bogey at the third, was the best individual round of the tournament so far and she sits alongside Hall and Henderson in the group two shots off the leaders.

Henderson picked up gains at four of the final six holes having been two-over for the day through 12.

Current world number one Park Sung-hyun was unable to recover from her first-round 77 and she missed the cut along with world number five Lexi Thompson.

Thompson needed an up-and-under at the last to make the cut but duffed her chip and wiped away tears as she lined up her next shot.

