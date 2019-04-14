×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Masters final round begins with Woods two behind leader Molinari

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    14 Apr 2019, 17:28 IST
Tiger Woods - cropped
Tiger Woods at the 2019 Masters

The 2019 Masters was set to finish in somewhat unfamiliar circumstances, but perhaps with a very familiar winner, as the final round began much earlier than usual on Sunday.

Due to the anticipated arrival of thunderstorms in the afternoon, organisers brought the tee times forward in round four, while grouping players in threesomes and using the first and 10th tees.

Open champion Francesco Molinari held a two-shot lead at 13 under, but Tiger Woods - a winner at Augusta on four previous occasions - was only two behind alongside Tony Finau.

Woods was looking to complete the most incredible comeback from multiple back surgeries. As recently as November 2017, he was ranked 1,199th in the world and two months earlier he acknowledged he was unsure if he would ever play professional golf again.

Molinari, Woods and Finau were due off at 9:20am local time (2:20pm BST). The Italian famously got the better of Tiger last July when they were paired together for the final round of The Open at Carnoustie.

Brooks Koepka was three off the lead at 10 under with 18 holes to play, with Ian Poulter and Webb Simpson a further shot back.

Although the forecast rain had yet to arrive when play began, there were already strong winds at Augusta, providing additional intrigue on the final day.

Omnisport
NEWS
Magnificent Molinari leads Woods, Finau by two at Masters
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods firmly in Masters contention after third-round 67
RELATED STORY
All eyes on Tiger Woods as leaders prepare for Masters third round
RELATED STORY
DeChambeau retains lead as Molinari and Day make Masters moves
RELATED STORY
Open win alongside Tiger counts for little at Augusta, says Molinari
RELATED STORY
Tiger set for 4am alarm with Masters glory up for grabs
RELATED STORY
Finau says final-round Tiger grouping is a 'dream come true'
RELATED STORY
Molinari, Day and Koepka share Masters lead
RELATED STORY
Play suspended at Masters with Tiger Woods making a move
RELATED STORY
Woods hits birdie trail to charge back into Masters contention
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us