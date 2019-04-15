×
Masters triumph is 'overwhelming', says Tiger Woods

9   //    15 Apr 2019, 00:50 IST
Joe LaCava Tiger Woods - cropped
Tiger Woods celebrates his remarkable Masters win

An elated Tiger Woods described his remarkable win at the Masters as "overwhelming".

Woods, whose career appeared under threat as recently as late 2017 following a series of back injuries, completed one of the great sporting comebacks on Sunday by shooting 70 to triumph by one stroke.

The 43-year-old's 15th major title is his first in one of golf's premier strokeplay events since the 2008 U.S. Open, while he had not triumphed at Augusta since 2005.

Speaking in the Butler Cabin ahead of receiving a fifth green jacket, Woods, who first won the Masters back in 1997, said: "It's overwhelming, just because of what has transpired. Last year, I was just very lucky to be playing again.

"The previous dinner, the champions' dinner, I was really struggling, and I missed a couple of years, not playing this great tournament.

"Now, to be the champion, what is it - 22 years between wins? It's a long time. It's just unreal for me to experience this. My mom was here, she was there in '97 as well. I just couldn't be more happy and more excited. I'm kind of at a loss for words really."

Asked how he felt when he secured victory on the 18th green, prompting jubilant celebrations, Woods added: "When I tapped the putt in, I don't know what I did but I know I screamed.

"I'm a little hoarse, I think, from yelling. To have my kids there, it's come full circle. You know, my dad was here in '97 and now I'm the dad with two kids there.

"It would be up there with one of the hardest I've ever had to win, just because of what has transpired the last couple of years, trying to come back and play. 

"I was close last year a couple of times, with a chance in the last two major championships. I applied what I learned from those and was able to seal the deal today."

