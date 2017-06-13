Masters winner Garcia still feels major motivation

After finally breaking his major duck one could forgive Sergio Garcia for easing off at the U.S. Open but the Spaniard is having none of it.

by Omnisport News 13 Jun 2017, 23:27 IST

Sergio Garcia celebrates his Masters victory at Augusta

Sergio Garcia comes to this week's U.S. Open with a new title - major winner - but still possesses the same old motivation.

Garcia, who ended his long wait for a first victory in a grand slam event with glory at the Masters in April, enters the year's second major with a familiar outlook despite playing without the weight of being "the best player to have never won a major."

"I think that the pressure of trying to do well and give yourself a chance is still the same," Garcia said on Tuesday.

"I guess inside of you there is a little spot where you've accomplished it already. But it doesn't mean that if I play well and I have a chance on Sunday it's going to be easier.

"Every tournament is tough to win and majors are even tougher. And [the] U.S. Open, we all know how difficult they are. I'm sure it's going to be a great challenge again, like it is every year."

Making things even more challenging for Garcia is the fact that before this week's practice rounds, he'd never played the "links-on-steroids" layout at Erin Hills.

The course is set to play at more than 7,700 yards with par-fives potentially stretching to 650 yards.

"It is kind of 'linksy,'" Garcia said of his initial impressions. "I'm excited to go out there later on and take a good look at it, get a feel for it and see how the course plays. So we'll see.

"Hopefully we'll be able to get some good vibes and have a great week."

Garcia will be in Masterful company when he steps to that first tee, grouped with two-time Augusta winner Bubba Watson and 2013 champion Adam Scott.