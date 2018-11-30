Mauritius Open: Second placed Chikka hits 68

By Kushan Sarkar

Beau Champ (Mauritius), Nov 30 (PTI) The talented S Chikkarangappa continued his stellar show, hitting 68 to remain two shots behind leader Kurt Kityama after the second round of the AfrAsian Bank Mauritius Open on Friday.

After two days, Chikka's aggregate was 12 under 130 while America's Kityama had an identical 7 under for the second day in succession.

Overnight leader Victor Perez is just a shot behind the Indian at 11 under while Jaco Van Zyl, after a poor round of 75, slipped to the tied 34th position.

All eyes were on the 25-year-old Chikka after his brilliant 8-under on a bogey-free opening day.

He started on the back 9 with a single birdie on 11th and a double bogey on the 14th and 15th hole.

He made a brilliant comeback in the front nine where he had five consecutive birdies before he bogeyed the sixth round but came back with the seventh birdie on the 9th to finish with a score of 68.

"A bogey free first day with 8 under was phenomenal but I would say that today was also fantastic that I could finish at 4 under," Chikka told PTI after the day.

He had a double bogey at the back 9 because of getting plugged in the bunker.

"I got a bad line and was plugged in the bunker. Somehow I couldn't get a par but then I recovered at the front nine. So I am happy," he said.

In the next two days, Chikka hopes to give his best shot on a course which he termed as "traditional but beautiful", with the Indian Ocean in the backdrop.

"The lay out of the course is beautiful and it takes you back to those traditional old courses. I have enjoyed playing on this course," said Chikka.

The other Indian who remained in the top half was Ajeetesh Sandhu, placed tied 25th, with eight others including the legendary Ernie Els.

The two other Indians, who made the cut were Uday Mane (tied 59th) and Viraj Madappa (tied 65th).

The Indians who missed cut included veterans Arjun Atwal, Jyoti Randhawa, Karandeep Kochar and Himmat Rai