McDowell blames Air France after clubs go missing

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    03 Jul 2018, 03:59 IST
graememcdowell - cropped
Graeme McDowell at the Open de France

Graeme McDowell will turn his attention to the Irish Open in order to secure a place at the Open Championship after Air France lost his golf clubs.

McDowell – the U.S. Open champion in 2010 – had hoped to compete at the qualifying event at St Anne's this week, but his trip home from the Open de France failed to go to plan.

The Northern Irishman's clubs went missing and despite using Twitter to try and locate them, McDowell admitted defeat in his hopes of making it to Lancashire.

Instead he will focus on the Irish Open at Ballyliffin Golf Club in Donegal, where further chances to seal a place at Carnoustie later this month are up for grabs.

"I have officially withdrawn from The Open qualifying tomorrow at St Anne's Old Links," he posted on Twitter.

"I cannot give 100 per cent without my own equipment which has been mishandled by AirFrance and must turn my attention to the Irish Open this weekend. Thanks for all the support."

He added: "Lots of you wanting to know why I don't grab a set off the rack and give it my best shot to get in The Open.

"Of course I could do this, but wouldn't be firing on all cylinders and there are 6 spots up for grabs next 2 weeks at the Irish Open and Scottish Open."

