Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

McEvoy wins on European Tour at 285th attempt

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    29 Jul 2018, 22:11 IST
Richard McEvoy
European Open winner Richard McEvoy

Richard McEvoy became a European Tour winner at the 285th attempt as a birdie at the last secured European Open glory on Sunday.

The Englishman, fresh from winning on the Challenge Tour in France last week, began the final round as co-leader with Bryson DeChambeau and one stroke clear of Masters champion Patrick Reed.

But while his illustrious American rivals faltered at Green Eagle, McEvoy's one-over-par 73 was enough to finish the tournament at 11 under, one stroke clear of Allen John, Christofer Blomstrand and Renato Paratore.

It was not plain sailing for the 39-year-old, who played his first European Tour event in 2001, and he was two over for the round through 17 holes before staying cool at the last to brilliantly sink a 20-foot putt for a birdie four.

"It's incredible," McEvoy said after pocketing €333,330. "I've waited a long time, 17 years as a pro on and off the Tour. I'm absolutely over the moon.

"I fought hard, I believed, and even at the last I overpowered my caddie to lay it up to give myself the best opportunity to make birdie and I managed to do it.

"I've tried to enjoy my golf as much as possible. Not that I haven't been but I just needed to that little bit more and it's just come up proper trumps."

DeChambeau had been in contention all week but endured a nightmare Sunday that culminated with a triple-bogey eight at the last, and a round of 78 left him five shots back in a tie for 13th.

Reed was similarly disappointing, a four-over 76 meaning he was four shots back, but amateur Allen signed for the round of the day – a 67 – to take a share of second, while Blomstrand and Paratore each birdied the last as a four-way play-off at one stage appeared a distinct possibility.

Omnisport
NEWS
DeChambeau has McEvoy for company as Reed stays in the hunt
RELATED STORY
Stone wins Scottish Open, misses 1st 59 on European Tour
RELATED STORY
Strong finish sees DeChambeau maintain European Open lead
RELATED STORY
Late birdie blitz keeps DeChambeau in front at European Open
RELATED STORY
Otaegui claims second European Tour win at Belgian Knockout
RELATED STORY
Lagergren breaks through for first European Tour title
RELATED STORY
Irate Reed banishes camera crew at European Open
RELATED STORY
Thomas slips up late as Kinhult makes European Tour history
RELATED STORY
LPGA's Lincicome prepares to chase history on PGA Tour
RELATED STORY
DeChambeau takes European Open lead, Reed makes late run
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us