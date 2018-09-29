Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
McIlroy and Thomas to open Sunday singles, Rahm faces Tiger

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    29 Sep 2018, 23:15 IST
Rory McIlroy Justin Thomas - cropped
Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas at the Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy will go head-to-head with Justin Thomas in a blockbuster opening singles match at the 2018 Ryder Cup, while Tiger Woods will face Jon Rahm on Sunday.

The line-up for the final-day singles was announced on Saturday evening after Europe had opened up a 10-6 lead over the United States, leaving Thomas Bjorn's men needing just four and a half points to regain the trophy they lost at Hazeltine two years ago.

McIlroy and Thomas make up a tantalising first contest, with matches two and three seeing Paul Casey face Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose take on Webb Simpson.

Next comes the battle between Rahm and Woods, two players without a win this week. Woods' singles record in Ryder Cups is far superior to his dismal statistics in team play.

Europe's two star players at Le Golf National, Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari, will come up against Tony Finau and Phil Mickelson respectively, with Jordan Spieth drawn against Thorbjorn Olesen.

The other Sunday matches will see Ian Poulter meet Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia face Rickie Fowler, Tyrrell Hatton take on Patrick Reed, Henrik Stenson battle Bubba Watson, while Alex Noren clashes with Bryson DeChambeau in the final contest.

 

Sunday singles line-up:

Rory McIlroy v Justin Thomas

Paul Casey v Brooks Koepka

Justin Rose v Webb Simpson

Jon Rahm v Tiger Woods

Tommy Fleetwood v Tony Finau

Ian Poulter v Dustin Johnson

Thorbjorn Olesen v Jordan Spieth

Sergio Garcia v Rickie Fowler

Francesco Molinari v Phil Mickelson

Tyrrell Hatton v Patrick Reed

Henrik Stenson v Bubba Watson

Alex Noren v Bryson DeChambeau

