McIlroy earns share of Canadian Open lead

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is tied for the lead after climbing the leaderboard in round three of the RBC Canadian Open on Saturday.

A six-under-par 64 saw McIlroy – making his Canadian Open debut – earn a share of the one-shot lead alongside Webb Simpson and Matt Kuchar in Ontario.

Former world number one McIlroy, who last won at The Players Championship in March, tied Jonathan Byrd for the lowest round of the day as he was bogey-free at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

McIlroy – a four-time major champion – finished with six birdies, including one on a tap-in putt after a near perfect approach.

"[I] had a chance to work on [my weaknesses] and I needed to work on my wedge play, needed to work a little bit on my driver," he said, via Golfweek.com. "They've started to come together and it's why I'm at where I'm at on the leaderboard."

McIlroy, who is preparing for the upcoming U.S. Open on June 13, added: "I controlled my ball pretty well today. I drove it well. Drove it in the fairway for the most part, which you need to do around here. That's something I didn't do last week in the Memorial. Big improvement there.

"And then from there, just keep giving myself chances and picking off the birdies when I can. I did that well today. I stayed patient. Made a couple really good up and downs on the back nine when I needed to. You know, all added up to a great score and gives me a chance to win tomorrow."

Kuchar held on to his first-place standing despite a bustling Moving Day. He finished one-under 69 after two bogeys. It was the first day of the week the American dropped multiple shots in one round.

Simpson, who is still chasing his first win of the PGA Tour season, jumped four places following a mistake-free 67.

Shane Lowry (66), Adam Hadwin (67) and Brandt Snedeker (69) are a stroke off the pace at 12 under heading into the final round.

Further down the leaderboard, defending champion Dustin Johnson posted a third-round 68 to be six under and seven shots back.

Meanwhile, US PGA Championship winner and reigning U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka is 11 shots off the pace following a two-over-par 72.