McIlroy tips Harrington to captain Europe at 2020 Ryder Cup

01 Oct 2018

Rory McIlroy and Padraig Harrington at the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National

Rory McIlroy has tipped Padraig Harrington to be the captain for Europe's Ryder Cup title defence in the United States in 2020.

Victorious skipper Thomas Bjorn is yet to make a decision on his future and Harrington, a vice-captain this year, could be in the running for the role.

Harrington has won the Ryder Cup four times as a player and has experience of tasting victory in America having won the 2008 US PGA Championship, which has prompted McIlroy to back the Irishman.

"I've always thought Padraig would be a good captain in the United States," McIlroy told Sky Sports. "He's won a lot of golf tournaments over there, he's won a PGA Championship, so we'll see.

"I think the continuity in the European camp - having all these vice-captains this year and preparing for captaincy down the road - has been a huge foundation of why we've been so good.

"No matter who the captain is next time, they'll be ready and I'm sure they will do a great job."