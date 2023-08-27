Megan Khang takes commanding 3-shot lead, closing in on her first LPGA victory at 2023 CPKC Women's Open       

Megan Khang is eyeing her first LPGA title win at the ongoing 2023 CPKC Women's Open. She is leading the table after 54 holes by a three-stroke margin against Kim Sei-young. Khang and Young are paired together for the final round at the Shaughnessy Golf Course and will tee off at 02:35 p.m. ET.

The Brockton-born golfer started her third-round play at a score of -7. After shooting a 4 under 68, with six birdies and two bogeys, she jumped to the top of the leaderboard to put herself in a winning position.

After completing her third round of the 2023 CPKC Women's Open at the Shaughnessy Golf Course, she spoke in a post-round interview and explained her mindset and experience of playing at the venue. She was quoted by ESPN as saying,

"At the end of the day I'm just going to try my best to keep that same mindset, stay patient. These fairways are tight and the greens are firm and really just kind of trust myself out there."

Despite finishing in the top 10 rank in 33 LPGA tournaments, Megan Khang is still shy of her first win on the Tour. In the 2022 Dana Open, she finished solo second and lost to Mexican professional golfer Gaby Lopez by merely one stroke.

"I'm being blatantly honest - the next 12 hours looks like food and sleep and a coffee in the morning," Megan Khang said.

How has Megan Khang performed in the 2023 LPGA Season so far?

The 25-year-old American has played in 15 tournaments, excluding the 2023 CPKC Women's Open, on the Tour so far in 2023. She did not make the cut only two events, JM Eagle LA Championship and U.S. Women's Open.

Megan Khang has finished thrice in the top 10, with her best performance of T3 finish coming at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. This was also her best finish in any of the majors she had competed in so far.

Following are the leaderboard standings of Khang in the 2023 LPGA season so far:

AIG Women's Open - T30

FREED GROUP Women's Scottish Open - T28

The Amundi Evian Championship - T9

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational - T13

U.S. Women's Open - Missed the Cut

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - T3

Meijer LPGA Classic - T54

Mizuho Americas Open - T27

Cognizant Founders Cup - T52

JM Eagle LA Championship - Missed the Cut

The Chevron Championship - T9

DIO Implant LA Open - T13

LPGA Drive On Championship - T39

HSBC Women's World Championship - T33

Honda LPGA Thailand - T38

Megan Khang has accumulated a total of $5,032,252 on-course earnings on the LPGA tour. In the 2023 season alone, she has received an aggregate amount of $853,340.