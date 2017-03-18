Mercedes Trophy 2017: Khushaal Thackersey, Kiran C and Tejinder Singh Rihal to represent India in Stuttgart World Finals

A total of 40 qualifiers from across 12 cities participated in the National Finals.

by Press Release News 18 Mar 2017, 07:18 IST

The winners bask in their glory

Golfers Khushaal Thackersey of Mumbai, Kiran C of Bengaluru and Tejinder Singh Rihal of Chandigarh, booked their spots to represent India in the World Finals of the Mercedes Trophy 2017, scheduled to be held in the German city of Stuttgart, in September later this year.

Playing at the National Finals of the 17th India edition of the tournament at Pune’s Oxford Golf Resort, Khushaal in handicap CAT A (1-12) ended with a score of 38 to win his category. Kiran carded a score of 35 in CAT B (13-17) to book the second Stuttgart spot while Tejinder playing in CAT C (18-22) scored 39 to complete the troika of India qualifiers.

Khushaal made the trip to Pune after becoming one of six National Final qualifiers from the Mumbai leg of the tournament, which was played at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club in January earlier this year.

Kiran was also one of six to qualify from Bengaluru’s Prestige Golfshire course while Tejinder made it from the Chandigarh Golf Club qualifiers in February – among four to make it from the city.

A total of 40 qualifiers from across 12 cities participated in the National Finals of the largest amateur golf tournament in the world.

Golfer, Sameera Noaman from Bengaluru also won the right to travel to the British Open Championship in July and will get a chance to play the Royal Birkdale Championship course the day following the premiere Golfing Major, as a guest of Mercedes-Benz India.

The format of play for the National Finals was Individual Stableford against 3/4th handicap.

The India tournament that began and concluded in Pune this year travelled through Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Jaipur and Greater Noida respectively.

The Indian leg witnessed 25 days of competitive amateur golfing action 2500 golfers, making it larger than ever before.

The Mercedes Trophy is a global event organised by automobile giants Mercedes-Benz in order to allow their customers in particular, to participate and enjoy the sport of golf by combining class, entertainment and glamour with a desire for excellence – all traits that epitomise the brand.

This year’s global edition of the Mercedes Trophy has seen participation from around 60,000 golfers from across 50 countries battling it out for the top prize, making it one of the world’s largest sporting events.

