Mercedes Trophy 2017: Varun Chadha and Anil Kr. Monga qualify for National Finals on final day of Greater Noida leg

by Press Release News 03 Mar 2017, 15:25 IST

Noida golfers Varun Chadha in the handicap Category A (2 - 17) and Anil Kr Monga in Category B (18-24), booked their places as the 39th and 40th India qualifiers for the National Finals of the MercedesTrophy 2017, on day three of the 12th qualifying leg of the tournament being held at Greater Noida’s Jaypee Greens Golf Course.

A total of six golfers qualified from the Greater Noida leg of MercedesTrophy 2017 to complete the quota of 40 golfers for the National Finals. Varun Chadha amassed a net score of 71 to emerge winner after his round while Anil Kr. Monga carded a score of 72.8 to come up trumps in his category.



There was another winner on the day as part of contest for the Mercedes- Benz best-maintained car lucky draw which was won by Jasbir Maggu from Chandigarh and he gets a wild card entry into the National Finals as the 41st participant to be played in Pune from 15th – 17th March.



Tarun Madhok emerged as the Best Gross Winner for the day with a net score of 79 and playing with a handicap of 12. There were a host of other prizes on offer on the day as well. Prominent winners included Vikas Mahajan who won the Ballantine’s Long Drive Challenge on the 15th hole with a drive of 335 yards. Kirat Singh won the SWISS Closest to Pin contest landing the ball just 2 ft. 8 inches from the pin on hole 12.

In the Mercedes – Benz straightest drive contest played on hole 15, Vipender Sabharwal was declared the winner while in the Mercedes- Benz Closest to Pin in Two Shots was won by Anil Dhawan on hole 2.

The format of play was Double Peoria. This unique format of adjusting handicaps of players levels the playing field enabling golfers to have a greater chance of qualifying for the National Finals.



The Greater Noida leg is the 12th leg of the 12-city India tournament which kick-started the MercedesTrophy globally. This year, the MercedesTrophy will travel to 50 countries engaging 60,000 golfers worldwide. The Indian leg will witness 25 days of competitive amateur golfing action in 12 cities engaging 2500 golfers, making it larger than ever before. Mercedes Trophy’s next stop will be the National Finals in Pune to be played between March 15th -17th at the Oxford Golf Course.



Three Winners from the National Finals will further progress to the MercedesTrophy World Finals – Stuttgart, Germany in September 2017 to compete against winners from all over the world. One winner will travel to Scotland to witness the British Open at Royal Birkdale in July.