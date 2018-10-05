×
Mickelson: Brutal rough made Ryder Cup a waste of time

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    05 Oct 2018, 16:32 IST
PhilMickelson - Cropped
United States star Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson said his miserable Ryder Cup campaign was a waste of time and claimed he will not play courses like Le Golf National with "brutal rough" again.

The five-time major champion failed to earn a single point at last week's tournament as the United States were soundly beaten by Europe.

And Mickelson blames the "almost unplayable" French course for his woes, suggesting it does not fit with his aggressive style of play.

"I'm 48. I'm not going to play tournaments with rough like that anymore," he said. "It's a waste of my time.

"I'm going to play courses that are playable, where I can play aggressive, attacking, make lots of birdies - the type of golf I like to play.

"The fairways were 14 to 16 yards wide. The fact is they had brutal rough, almost unplayable, and that's not the way I play. I don't play like that."

Yet despite his complaints about the conditions, Mickelson disputes Patrick Reed's suggestion there were issues within the Team USA camp.

"We had one of the best weeks as far as team-mates and working together," Mickelson said. "I don't know what to say, I didn't see any of that stuff happen.

"I only saw one of the best weeks and team unity that we've had in a long time."

