×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mickelson convinced he has 'another major or two' in him

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    13 Apr 2019, 03:36 IST
mickelson - Cropped
Phil Mickelson tips his cap at Augusta

Phil Mickelson is convinced he has another major win in him after heading into the weekend at four under par at the Masters.

The American great was three shots shy of the clubhouse lead – which was held jointly by Francesco Molinari, Jason Day and Brooks Koepka – as he followed up an opening 67 with a one-over-par 73.

Mickelson, a three-time victor at Augusta, won the last of his five major titles at The Open in 2013 and, at 48, time is not on his side to add to his haul.

If he were to triumph again in one of golf's big four, Mickelson would be the oldest ever winner of a major and he has belief in his ability to do so.

"I haven't thought of it but I think I've got another major in me and at least one, maybe two, and so I would love to get one right here," he said. 

"But, like I say, you can't jump ahead to the end and there's a lot of good, fun, challenging golf in between."

Friday's play was Mickelson's 100th round at the Masters.

When asked what that meant to him, Mickelson replied with his tongue firmly in cheek, saying: "Just that I'm getting old!

"But there's been so many more practice rounds that I've played here in addition to those hundred rounds, and every time I come here I just get so excited to be here and to play and it brings back memories when I was a kid and it makes me feel young, and it just has really been special to be able to come and spend so much time here.  

Advertisement

"This is a very spiritual place if you love golf the way we do."

On his standing heading into the weekend, Mickelson said: "I think that I expected to be a little bit better, to be honest.

"But there's nothing better than having a chance going into the weekend at the Masters.  And that's what I want to focus on and I know that I'm playing well enough.

"I spent some time here last week and was shooting some low numbers and if I can go shoot a good one tomorrow I'll be in it for Sunday."

Omnisport
NEWS
Duo share lead, Mickelson hits every fairway for first time in two decades
RELATED STORY
Wild finish for Mickelson puts him in 4-way tie at Pebble
RELATED STORY
Mickelson still unsure about going to TPC Sawgrass
RELATED STORY
Mickelson hails spike mark rule change after strong opening to Masters
RELATED STORY
Mickelson beats everyone but the dark at Pebble
RELATED STORY
Another clutch 6-iron for McDowell leads to big win
RELATED STORY
Mickelson finishes off a 5th win at Pebble Beach
RELATED STORY
Mickelson sees no carry-over to U.S. Open from latest Pebble Beach win
RELATED STORY
Column: Woods, Mickelson still going strong
RELATED STORY
Mickelson maintains Desert Classic lead
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us