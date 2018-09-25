Mickelson jokes he wants 'a shot a side' from Tiger in Thanksgiving showdown

Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed at the Ryder Cup

Phil Mickelson joked that he is hoping to be given a head start by Tiger Woods in the duo's much-hyped Thanksgiving match, following a light-hearted question from Ryder Cup team-mate Patrick Reed.

Mickelson and Woods are set to do battle in a lucrative pay-per-view contest in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving weekend.

And the rejuvenated Woods appears set to start as a strong favourite, after crowning his impressive comeback season with a stunning victory at last week's Tour Championship.

When Mickelson addressed the media in a news conference at the Ryder Cup, Reed was given the opportunity to pose a question and mischievously asked whether the veteran is "nervous" ahead of his clash with Woods.

"I was talking about it today," said Mickelson, who practiced alongside Woods, Reed and Bryson DeChambeau at Le Golf National on Tuesday.

"Tiger striped it. I think he missed one fairway for the round, and I'm trying to negotiate a shot a side."

The veteran added with a smile: "It didn't go over very well in the initial discussions, but I'm still working on it. We've got some negotiating to do, given how well he played last week."