Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mickelson jokes he wants 'a shot a side' from Tiger in Thanksgiving showdown

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    25 Sep 2018, 20:58 IST
Phil Mickelson Patrick Reed - cropped
Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed at the Ryder Cup

Phil Mickelson joked that he is hoping to be given a head start by Tiger Woods in the duo's much-hyped Thanksgiving match, following a light-hearted question from Ryder Cup team-mate Patrick Reed.

Mickelson and Woods are set to do battle in a lucrative pay-per-view contest in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving weekend.

And the rejuvenated Woods appears set to start as a strong favourite, after crowning his impressive comeback season with a stunning victory at last week's Tour Championship.

When Mickelson addressed the media in a news conference at the Ryder Cup, Reed was given the opportunity to pose a question and mischievously asked whether the veteran is "nervous" ahead of his clash with Woods.

"I was talking about it today," said Mickelson, who practiced alongside Woods, Reed and Bryson DeChambeau at Le Golf National on Tuesday.

"Tiger striped it. I think he missed one fairway for the round, and I'm trying to negotiate a shot a side."

The veteran added with a smile: "It didn't go over very well in the initial discussions, but I'm still working on it. We've got some negotiating to do, given how well he played last week."

Omnisport
NEWS
Woods v Mickelson showdown confirmed for Thanksgiving in...
RELATED STORY
Woods defends pay-per-view airing for Mickelson showdown
RELATED STORY
Mickelson, Woods set for November showdown in Las Vegas
RELATED STORY
Woods-Mickelson match set for Thanksgiving
RELATED STORY
Woods-Mickelson set for pay-per-view Thanksgiving weekend
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods: The stunning statistics
RELATED STORY
Mickelson gets a final try at winning Ryder Cup in Europe
RELATED STORY
Mickelson 'close' to $10m deal for Tiger match
RELATED STORY
Mickelson never doubted Woods would win again
RELATED STORY
5 players who could win their maiden major championship soon
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us