×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Mickelson lays $200,000 bet with Woods for first hole

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    21 Nov 2018, 04:49 IST
WoodsMickelsoncropped
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson face off at their press conference

Phil Mickelson wasted no time in raising the stakes for his duel with Tiger Woods by betting the 14-time major champion $200,000 he will birdie the first hole on Friday.

Woods and Mickelson will go head-to-head in a $9million winner-takes-all contest at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

The American duo will also partake in side bets for their round, with the money won being donated to charity.

Mickelson backed himself to hit the ground running when he and Woods faced the media on Tuesday.

"So I've thought a lot about this and there are spots out on the course that are some great spots for a little challenge and the challenges are coming directly out of our pockets, okay?" Mickelson said.

"And I feel like the first hole is a great hole for me. And I believe - in fact I'm willing to risk $100,000 that says I birdie the first hole. So that's how good I feel heading into this match."

He added to Woods: "You don't have to take it. You don't have to take it at all. But I'm going to throw that out there."

Woods replied: "Double it."

Never likely to back down, Mickelson responded: "Did you see how I baited him like that? Yes! [$200,000] says I birdie the first hole." To which Woods simply said: "Done."

Omnisport
NEWS
Woods v Mickelson showdown confirmed for Thanksgiving in...
RELATED STORY
Woods defends pay-per-view airing for Mickelson showdown
RELATED STORY
Woods-Mickelson match set for Thanksgiving
RELATED STORY
Mickelson, Woods set for November showdown in Las Vegas
RELATED STORY
Woods-Mickelson set for pay-per-view Thanksgiving weekend
RELATED STORY
Mickelson never doubted Woods would win again
RELATED STORY
Woods and Mickelson pairing 'not too likely' - Furyk
RELATED STORY
Mickelson makes stunning start to Friday with four...
RELATED STORY
Mickelson would cherish first victory on European soil
RELATED STORY
Woods ready for 'awesome environment' on Ryder Cup...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us