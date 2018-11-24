×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Mickelson outlasts Woods to scoop The Match's riches on 22nd hole

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    24 Nov 2018, 07:19 IST
Phil Mickelson - cropped
Phil Mickelson celebrates winning The Match

Phil Mickelson defeated arch-rival Tiger Woods on the fourth playoff hole of The Match to land $9million in prize money on Friday, but only after the much-hyped event largely underwhelmed at Shadow Creek Golf Course.

Both players were below their mercurial best on Thanksgiving weekend near Las Vegas, where the duo played a floodlit, makeshift par-three three times in succession after going down the 18th again had failed to separate them. 

Attempts had been made to generate interest in the big-money two-man showdown, screened via pay-per-view in the United States, during the preceding PGA Tour season.

Microphones were intended to allow viewers to hear the players' interaction, but little in the way of verbal entertainment was forthcoming, matching the bland quality of play.   

Mickelson found himself donating $200,000 to charity after the failing to birdie the first hole in a side bet agreed just ahead of the contest starting.

Neither man was able to shine over the opening nine holes, which ended with Mickelson one up. Woods fell behind when his par putt on the second lipped out and, although he levelled things up with a birdie at the seventh, Mickelson hit straight back with a par to reach the turn narrowly ahead.

Woods moved in front for the first time on the 12th, but Mickelson again hit back immediately with a birdie at 13. And 'Lefty' also led comfortably by that point in charity side bets, $600,000 to $200,000.

A bogey from Woods at 15 saw Mickelson edge back ahead going down the 17th, where his opponent chipped in with a bump and run to make it all square heading to 18.

Woods, who this year returned to regular PGA Tour action and won for the first time since 2013 following a long struggle with injury, conceded a three-footer to Mickelson to halve the 18th.

The pair played the final hole again without being separated, and that impasse prompted greenskeepers to fashion a temporary, 93-yard, par-three '20th hole' under flood lights.

It was Mickelson who ultimately got the job done, holing out from four feet after Woods' downhill birdie putt slid past.

Omnisport
NEWS
Mickelson wins match against Woods with birdie on 22nd hole
RELATED STORY
Mickelson lays $200,000 bet with Woods for first hole
RELATED STORY
Woods-Mickelson match will be unique experience for viewers
RELATED STORY
Mickelson fails with birdie bet as 'The Match' with Tiger...
RELATED STORY
Woods defends pay-per-view airing for Mickelson showdown
RELATED STORY
Woods-Mickelson match set for Thanksgiving
RELATED STORY
Mickelson calls Tiger the greatest of all time
RELATED STORY
Woods v Mickelson showdown confirmed for Thanksgiving in...
RELATED STORY
Mickelson, Woods set for November showdown in Las Vegas
RELATED STORY
Top 11 dumbest things done by athletes off the pitch
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us