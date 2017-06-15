Mickelson pulls out of U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson will not be completing a career Grand Slam this weekend.

Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the U.S. Open to attend his daughter's high school graduation and partly due to the weather forecast at Erin Hills.

Mickelson's name was missing from the 2.20 pm (local time) group he had been part of for the major which got under way on Thursday, with Roberto Diaz instead listed alongside Stewart Cink and Steve Stricker.

Mickelson, in California for his daughter's graduation ceremony, needed a rain delay to have any shot of teeing off in the 117th U.S. Open, but he decided he was unable to compete.

USGA (United States Golf Association) chief Mike Davis said that Mickelson had until the very last second to arrive.

Davis stated on Wednesday: "The way it would work, is he really doesn’t have to notify us really until the last minute. I’m sure if he plans on not coming he will give us plenty of notice, because it’s a three and a our flight from San Diego.”

But USGA regulations bring in the idea of timeliness and fairness to alternates: “If a qualifier or an exempt player withdraws, he must notify the USGA promptly in order to insure an alternate fair opportunity to play.”

Mickelson's long-time caddie, Jim 'Bones' Mackay, had been mapping the first-time venue just in case his boss got a shot at the U.S.Open, which is the only major the left hander has not won.

"Knowing Phil and knowing how much he wants to play, it wouldn't surprise me if he left [California even] if rain wasn't in the forecast," Mackay told Fox Sports.

Instead, Mickelson apparently pulled the plug on the idea of playing. Ironically, there is an increasing chance of storms on Friday and Saturday.