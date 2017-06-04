Mickelson set to miss U.S. Open for daughter's graduation

Phil Mickelson is almost certain to miss the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills as it clashes with his daughter's graduation.

by Omnisport News 04 Jun 2017, 01:46 IST

Five-time major champion Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson is set to miss this year's U.S. Open - the only major tournament he has yet to win - due to the event clashing with his daughter's graduation.

Mickelson has won five major titles during his illustrious career, but the U.S. Open has proved painfully elusive, the left-hander registering six second-place finishes in the event.

It appears he will not break his duck at Erin Hills in 2017, as his daughter Amanda is scheduled to graduate from Pacific Ridge School in Carlsbad, California on the day the tournament begins.

The New York Times broke news of Mickelson's likely withdrawal on Saturday, quoting the 46-year-old as saying: "As I look back on life, this is a moment I'll always cherish and be glad I was present. There's no greater joy as a parent."

Mickelson subsequently revealed he was not absolutely certain to miss the U.S. Open, but acknowledged only "unforeseen" circumstances would result in him competing.

The American told reporters: "So my daughter is graduating and she's the school president, she'll be giving the commencement speech for the school, and I'm gonna be there.

"Unfortunately it comes on the Thursday of the [U.S.] Open, around 10 in the morning Pacific, so there's really no way to make it no matter what the tee-time is.

"I didn't want [USGA executive director] Mike Davis and the USGA to be caught off guard when they made their pairings for television and what not on Wednesday and I want the alternate to know that he most likely will be in and prepare properly.

"Mike and I both agree there's no sense in doing it [officially withdrawing] right now. You never know what might happen. Maybe something comes up with the commencement, maybe something comes up with the weather.

"I don't know what will happen, but it doesn't look very good. It would have to be something unforeseen. I wanted to make sure they [the USGA] had enough notice to accommodate it, so that's why I'm saying something today.

"It doesn't look good for me playing, but I'm really excited by this moment in my family's life."

A U.S. Open runner-up in 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009 and 2013, Mickelson has featured in every edition of the championship since 1993.

His last tournament victory came at The Open four years ago, although he remains inside the top 25 of the world golf rankings.