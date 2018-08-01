Miguel Carballo leads after Rd 2 at Louis Philippe Cup

Bengaluru, Aug 1 (PTI) Miguel Carballo of Argentina posted a two-under 68 to hold a one-shot lead over Indian golfers Om Prakash Chouhan and Udayan Mane at the halfway stage of the Louis Philippe Cup here today.

Carballo, who was the joint overnight leader with Mane, mixed his card with six birdies against four bogeys to total nine-under 131 in the USD 75,000 Asian Development Tour (ADT) event.

A host of local talents are breathing down the Argentinian's neck with Chouhan and Mane trailing closely following rounds of 67 and 69 respectively at the Prestige Golfshire Club.

Divyanshu Bajaj (68) placed fourth on 133 while Rashid Khan fired a sparkling 64 to tie in fifth place with Khalin Joshi (68), as they trail the leader by three shots.

The 39-year-old Carballo was delighted to be in position to win his first ADT title after coming close on several occasions in 2018.

Ranked fourth on the Order of Merit, Carballo has five top-10 results including a runner-up finish so far this year.

The halfway cut was set at two-over-par 142 with a total of 51 players qualifying for the final two rounds.

The Louis Philippe Cup is the 11th leg on the ADT's 2018 schedule. The leading seven players on the ADT Order of Merit at the end of the season will earn playing rights on the Asian Tour for the 2019 season