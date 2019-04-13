×
Molinari happy to fly under the Augusta radar

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13 Apr 2019, 02:38 IST
francescomolinari - Cropped
Francesco Molinari at the Masters

Francesco Molinari is more than content to keep flying under the radar in his bid to win the Masters this weekend.

The Open champion was joint clubhouse leader at seven under alongside Jason Day and Brooks Koepka after a second-round 67 on Friday.

Despite a fine season in 2018, which saw him make his major breakthrough at Carnoustie before starring in the Ryder Cup, Molinari was not always at the centre of the pre-tournament focus.

Molinari insists he does not feel overlooked but is happy to let others grab the limelight. 

"No, I don't think [I've been overlooked]," he said. "There's obviously lots of great players in golf right now and I think I'm getting the attention I deserve.

"It's not something I seek or want desperately. I'm happy to go about my business and play my golf, that's what I'm focusing on."

Molinari's first experience of the Masters was as a caddy for his brother Edoardo in 2006, with his sibling having made the field by winning the US Amateur Open the year before.

But the Italian says he learned little about how to play the course while donning the white boiler suit for his sibling.

"No, miles away [from playing]," he added. 

"I was only starting. It was my second season as a pro, it was great motivation to see how good guys were and at the same time see how good I had to be to get here. 

"At the time my goal was to maybe play once at Augusta, it would have been an achievement. It was a great experience, but I didn't learn a lot about the course, to be honest."

