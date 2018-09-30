Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Molinari: Ryder Cup win means so much more than any major

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    30 Sep 2018, 21:12 IST
BjornMolinariCropped
Thomas Bjorn (left) and Francesco Molinari

Ryder Cup hero Francesco Molinari underlined the special place the event holds in his heart after sealing the winning point at Le Golf National.

The Italian wrapped up a 5-0 record with a 4 and 2 triumph over Phil Mickelson as Team Europe regained the title in emphatic fashion.

Molinari won this year's Open to claim his first major, but said Sunday's success was far more important.

Asked what it meant to him, Molinari said: "So much, so much more than majors, more than anything.

"You know, it's hard not to get emotional when you think about the other players, the vice captains, Thomas [Bjorn], the wives.

"It's been an incredible week. Obviously they had probably the strongest team ever and were just so good."

Molinari teamed up with rookie Tommy Fleetwood for four victories, the duo earning the tag 'Moliwood' after lighting up the competition.

"I had an amazing partner in Tommy," added Molinari.

"I never felt like I had a rookie playing alongside me. It's been amazing.

"It was just hard to get the energy [on Sunday]. It's been a long week, playing five matches, but I stepped it up when I had to and that [decisive] putt on 14 was great. Just amazing.

"It's been the best [team] I've been a part of. I said it at the beginning of the week, we gelled as well as ever and just incredible, every single one of the players is doing the right things."

Omnisport
NEWS
Molinari: Ryder Cup pressure far outweighs any major
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Garcia sets Ryder Cup record with another win
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup 2018: Four reasons why Europe will win
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup ready to start with pressure on for everyone
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup, European capsules
RELATED STORY
Molinari goes from major caddie to major champion
RELATED STORY
Europe builds 10-6 lead in Ryder Cup behind 'Moliwood'
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup 2018: USA's away-day blues, Woods' woeful...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Europe regain Ryder Cup
RELATED STORY
More Ryder Cup joy for Europe as hosts lead 8-4
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us