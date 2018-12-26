×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Molinari set to focus on US golf circuit next year

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    26 Dec 2018, 16:25 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Francesco Molinari says he may not play in Europe until the 19th-ranked Italian defends his British Open title in July.

The lure of the US PGA Tour and changes made to the European Tour calendar will combine to leave the London-based golfer short of available dates to compete on his home circuit next year.

Molinari is even struggling to commit to the British Masters in May, despite receiving an invitation from tournament host, close friend and Ryder Cup partner Tommy Fleetwood.

"I would like to play the British Masters but it depends probably on the first couple of months of the season," Molinari said. "If I learnt one thing this season, it is to be a bit flexible with the schedule playing two tours.

"With the changes, it is a bit different. Wentworth was always the first for me but now it has moved from May to September, that might be the first regular European Tour event I play," he added in reference to the PGA Championship, another tournament he won in 2018.

The 36-year-old Italian will defend his British Open title at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Associated Press
NEWS
Molinari: Ryder Cup pressure far outweighs any major
RELATED STORY
Magnificent Molinari named European Golfer of the Year
RELATED STORY
Molinari wins Race to Dubai
RELATED STORY
Europe not celebrating yet, says Molinari
RELATED STORY
Molinari: Race to Dubai success would not surpass Ryder...
RELATED STORY
Francesco Molinari: British Open champ, now Ryder Cup hero
RELATED STORY
Quiet man Molinari brings Europe to a crescendo
RELATED STORY
He's one of my best friends - Fleetwood loving Molinari...
RELATED STORY
Molinari on course for Race to Dubai title, Smith and...
RELATED STORY
Fleetwood applies pressure on Molinari, Wallace leads in...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us