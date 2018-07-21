Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Moving day awaits at British Open

Associated Press
21 Jul 2018
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — Justin Rose has started his third round of the British Open much earlier than he would have liked.

But at least he's still playing.

Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, Nos. 1 and 2 in the world, missed the cut. Rose is No. 3 and nearly joined them until he made an 18-foot birdie putt on the last hole to make the cut on the number. He was nine shots behind Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner, who shared the lead at Carnoustie on 6-under 136.

They do not tee off until mid-afternoon Saturday, one shot ahead of Tommy Fleetwood, Pat Perez and Xander Schauffele.

Rose began by smashing driver into the left rough, although he was able to hit wedge to 6 feet for birdie.

Associated Press
