Mr. Joydeep Nayyar with 35 points wins Amity Golf Tournament 2018

More than 100 Golf enthusiasts participated in Amity Golf Tournament 2018 at Delhi Golf Club for networking and exchanging thoughts on various issues with some of the brightest minds in the industry as well as reinforcing the importance of health and wellness.

The Golfers comprised of corporate honchos, experienced bureaucrats, seasoned politicians, senior government officials, eminent scientists and high-ranking diplomats including His Excellency Dato’ Hidayat A. Hamid; His Excellency, Peter Ljubicic; His Excellency Nor’azam Mohd Idrus; Justice C M Nayyar; Capt Gypsy Chowdhury amongst others

The 18 hole tournament was played using the Stableford Off Your Individual Single Peorua handicap System. The Tournament was keenly contested as can be seen from the scores.

- Overall Winner: Mr. Joydeep Nayyar (35 point)

- Winner Ladies Category: Ms. Anuva Saurabh (22 points)

- Winner Handicap 0-16: Mr. Pawan Saluja

- Winner Handicap 17 & above: Mr. Anand Chintamani

Attractive prizes were given away to Golfers in various categories by Dr. Ashok K Chauhan - Founder President, Amity; Dr. (Mrs.) Amita Chauhan - Chairperson, Amity International Schools; Dr. Aseem Chauhan - Chancellor, Amity University, Mr. Ajay Chauhan - Trustee, RBEF, Ms. Divya Chauhan - Chairperson, Amity School of Fine Arts and Amity School of Fashion Designing; Dr. Atul Chauhan - Chancellor, Amity University Uttar Pradesh; Mr. Abhay Chauhan and Mr. Amol Chauhan.

Dr. Aseem Chauhan - Chancellor, Amity University Rajasthan presenting award to Mr. Anand Chintamani

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Ashok K Chauhan - Founder President, Amity Education Group said that Amity believes in promoting and supporting various sports in the country. He asserted that Amity Golf Tournament offers participants the time and space to have meaningful conversations about shared interests that lead to great ideas, plans, concepts and initiatives.. Dr. Chauhan remarked that playing golf is great fun, but also offers a wide range of mental and physical benefits while nurturing unique qualities and abilities in golfers.

Also present during the occasion were officials and representatives from Delhi Golf Club along with other senior officials, HoIs and HoDs from Amity.

