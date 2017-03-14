Muirfield back on Open rota after overturning men-only membership policy

The R&A made it clear Muirfield would not host The Open until it admitted women members. Having done so, the club is back on the rota.

by Omnisport News 14 Mar 2017, 17:36 IST

Muirfield Golf Club during the 2013 Open Championship

Muirfield has been cleared to host The Open once again after voting to admit women as members for the first time.

The club was told it would no longer be considered as a venue for the tournament last year, after a ballot failed to overturn their ban on female members.

However, the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, Muirfield's membership, has overturned that decision in a second vote, with the results announced on Tuesday.

A statement from R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers read: "In light of today's decision by the Honourable Company we can confirm that Muirfield will become a venue for the Open once again.

"Muirfield has a long and important history of hosting The Open and with today's announcement that will continue.

"It is extremely important for us in staging one of the world's great sporting events that women can become members at all of our host clubs.

"Muirfield is a truly outstanding Open venue and we very much look forward to taking the Championship back there in future."

Club captain Henry Fairweather said: "The most important thing has been to decide what is the right thing for the future, long-term interests of the club.

"That has been the commitee's main consideration throughout, rather than simply to retain The Open."

The Open last visited Muirfield in 2013, the 16th time the Scottish course has acted as host.