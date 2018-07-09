Na cruises to victory at Greenbrier for first win since 2011

Kevin Na earned his second PGA Tour victory with a comfortable win at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier on Sunday.

In his first win since the 2011 Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Na lapped the field by five strokes, finishing at 19 under.

Na shot a final-round six-under 64, highlighted by five birdies on his first nine holes.

He began the day one shot behind co-leaders Kelly Kraft and Harold Varner III. Na played 528 rounds between his two wins.

Kevin Na has opened up a 2-shot lead.

Kraft finished solo second at 14 under after a birdie on the 72nd hole. He shot an even-par 70 in the final round.

Brandt Snedeker and Jason Kokrak finished tied for third at 13 under. Snedeker surged up the leaderboard with a six-under 64.

Joaquin Niemann could be the future of golf. The 19-year-old sensation fired a final-round six-under 64 to sneak into a tie for fifth at 12 under.

He now has four top-eight finishes this season and looks poised for great success.









The 19-year-old cards his second bogey-free round of the week.

Niemann shot up the leaderboard in round one with a seven-under 63, but struggled during the second and third rounds. But he returned to form on Sunday to earn another top finish.

Russell Henley shot a seven-under 63 to finish 10th at 11 under. He fired four straight rounds in the 60s.

Bubba Watson, in search of his fourth win of the season, dropped into a tie for 13th with a final-round two-over 72. He had four bogeys and two birdies to end his chances at victory.