Neha takes one-shot lead; Millie holes an ace in 9th leg of Hero WPGT

Bengaluru, Jul 18 (PTI) Neha Tripathi shot an impressive two-under 70 to grab a slender one-shot lead on the first day of the ninth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Eagleton Golf Resort today.

Hot on her heels with another fine sub-par round of one-under 71 was Gaurika Bishnoi, while amateur Pranavi Urs, who has been shaping up well, shot an even par 72 to be sole third.

The highlight of the first day, however, was a stunning hole in one by Millie Saroha on the Par-3 17th, which played to 135 yards.

Ironically, Mille had dropped five shots in the previous four holes and was going through a wretched run, before the ace lit up her day. This was the first hole-in-one of the season. Millie however finished at 78, way down in T-11th position.

Neha had a fine start with three birdies against just one bogey in her first seven holes, but then cooled off with one bogey and just one birdie on the Par-3 17th for a day's work of 70.

Amateurs Pranavi and Rhea Saravanan occupied the third and fourth spots with rounds of 72 and 73. Pranavi had two each of birdies and bogeys, while Rhea had three bogeys and one birdie on the front nine but was flawless on the back stretch with one birdie and no bogeys.

Amandeep Drall was four-over through 12 and then recovered with two birdies and ended at 2-over 74 in fifth place, while Trisha Sunil and Tvesa Malik shot 75 each, Trisha was unlucky with a triple bogey eight on Par-5 13th, but for which she may have been in the top-3.

Suchitra Ramesh (76) was eighth, while Sonam Chugh and Gursimar Badwal carded 77 each to be tied ninth