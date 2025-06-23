"100% should play," "Shouldn’t be the captain" – Fans react to Keegan Bradley’s possible role as US Ryder Cup playing captain 

Fans on social media have shared their opinion on whether Keegan Bradley should be the playing captain for the US team in the 2025 Ryder Cup. The American golfer is the team captain for this year's prestigious event, which is scheduled to take place in New York in September.

Bradley has also been impressive with his game, and on Sunday, June 22, he registered a one-stroke win at the 2025 Travelers Championship. He was in second place after 54 holes, and after the final round, he jumped one position on the leaderboard and won the PGA Tour signature event.

Following his win, NUCLR Golf shared a video on its X (formerly Twitter) account inviting fans to a discussion on whether Bradley should be the playing captain of the US Ryder Cup team.

"#DISCUSSION — Should Keegan Bradley be a playing captain for team USA? @KeegsArmy" NUCLR Golf wrote in the caption.

Fans jumped to the comment section to react to Keegan Bradley's possible role. However, there have been mixed reactions to it.

"he 100% should play," a fan wrote.

"He shouldn’t be the captain," another fan added.

"This is great," one more fan added.

Here are more fan reactions:

"It’s an exhibition tournament. Disrespectful to the legacy and tradition of no cut, no team golf," a fan said.

"He certainly didn't say no did he, in fact he damn near said he will, or am I reading too much between the lines?" one more fan added.

"He should be on the team too," a fan wrote.

What has Keegan Bradley said after winning the 2025 Travelers Championship?

Bradley won his first tournament of the season at the 2025 Travelers Championship. He had previously won the event back in 2023.

In the post-round press conference, the eight-time PGA Tour winner was asked about his victory, and in response, he said (via ASAP Sports):

"Really, really crazy. I felt like I was just too far behind the whole day. I was just chasing, chasing. And then after that bogey on 15, I just -- you know, though I don't know, anything can happen around here. But I just had that feeling that I was just too far behind the whole day, but I came in here and made the putts when I needed to."

Keegan Bradley started the campaign at the 2025 Travelers Championship with an opening round of 64. But after the good start at the TPC River Highlands, he struggled in the second round, which was held on Friday, June 20, playing an even-par 70.

He quickly then bounced back and carded the next round of 63, followed by the final of 68, to settle with a total of 15-under and registered a one-stroke win over Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley. Harris English tied for fourth place with Jason Day, while Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy tied for sixth at 12-under.

