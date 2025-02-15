"10k donation to charity" - Fans thrilled by Ludvig Aberg's ace at Genesis Invitational

Ludvig Aberg recently stunned fans with an ace on the iconic third hole at Torrey Pines during the 2025 Genesis Invitational. The Swedish professional also made the first hole-in-one of his PGA Tour career on Sunday.

Aberg was playing the third round of this year's Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines (South Course). He eagled the 140-yard, par-3 3rd hole to move to 6-under for the round. Although Aberg's shot landed behind the pin, it spun back into the hole. Here's a look at Ludvig Aberg's first ace of the season:

With Aberg's hole-in-one, the Genesis Invitational will donate $10,000 to California Rises. The Genesis was moved to Torrey Pines this year due to the LA wildfires and damage in Pacific Palisades. Along with TGR Live and the PGA Tour, Genesis will donate to Birdies For Good ($10,000 for every ace and $300 for every birdie).

Ludvig Aberg's shot will contribute $10,000 to this charity initiative, which will help rebuild various parts of California. Fans were quick to praise and congratulate the Swede for his efforts.

"I would die a happy man if this ever happened to me. What an ace.", someone wrote.

"Great shot and means a 10k donation to charity.", an X-user said.

"What a golf shot. On one of the prettiest holes in golf.", an user praised Ludvig Aberg.

"No better place to make a hole in 1!", another one wrote.

"UNBELIEVABLE! WAY TO GO LUDVIG", a fan commented.

On Saturday, Aberg started the third round from T5 on the Genesis leaderboard. Despite eagling the par-3 third hole, Ludvig Aberg bogeyed the par-4 fourth. He finished the front nine at 3-under 33 with 2 birdies on the par-5 6th and par-3 8th holes. The 25-year-old PGA Tour pro is currently playing the back nine of the third round of the $20,000,000 Genesis Invitational.

Ludvig Aberg talks about the illness that affected him

Aberg withdrew from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after playing just one round. According to the Swedish pro, he became mysteriously ill after being bitten by a mosquito while playing at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course.

Shortly after the second round of the Genesis Invitational 2025, the Swede spoke about his illness at the Farmers Insurance Open. Ludvig Aberg said (as quoted by Golf.com)

"Round 1 was fine, Round 2 was fine, and I sort of woke up in the middle of the night. I guess this must have been Friday night because we started Wednesday, going into the third round, and I started throwing up, and I started all these things, and it wasn’t very enjoyable."

"And then it sort of was OK for a couple of days, and then at Pebble, it kind of shifted to like feverish and almost like body aches and shivering. First, I was really hot. Then I got really cold. Lost about eight pounds total in two days, so that’s not the right way to lose weight.”

Ludvig Aberg got off to a good start at the Farmers Insurance Open with a 9-under 63 in the opening round. He made 8 birdies in the round, including an eagle on the par-5 17th hole. However, after his illness, he had a disastrous final round with 6 bogeys and 1 double bogey.

