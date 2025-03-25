16M-worth PGA Tour pro goes off on LIV Golf's team format over 'frustrating' delay in PIF deal

PGA Tour player Webb Simson recently expressed his concerns regarding the stalled negotiations with the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the financer of LIV Golf. He's a player director on the PGA Tour Policy Board and is involved in negotiations related to LIV Golf.

Simpson, who has a net worth of $16 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, is serving a term from 2023 to 2025. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the 39-year-old highlighted communication issued between PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

"It seems like there is a little bit of a breakdown in communication (on the other side). On our side, when questions are asked of us, we get answers right away. We’ve been diligent. I don't now if the same is true on their side. That part has been kind of frustrating," he said.

Negotiations between the PGA Tour and PIF started in June 2023, and December 31, 2023, was the initial deadline to finalize the deal. The negotiations have surpassed the deadline by over 14 months.

Simpson further clarified that he's not on the transaction committee that directly deals with PIF and is unaware of how Yasir Al-Rumayyan approached other models of televised golf that involve the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf.

The seven-time PGA Tour winner further went off on LIV Golf's team concept and said:

"To me, it’s hard to get your mind around the team concept. I've gotten that feedback from golf fans. You can get your mind around the Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup once a year. But the franchise model or Formula 1 model on the PGA Tour … it’s hard to see a future in that."

Webb Simpson said that the PGA Tour had proposed other team-based options at the board level and not year-long franchises. He added that team events would be held at various points in the calendar. However, he questioned if holding just four team events per year would truly work or meet Yasir’s expectations.

PGA Tour player Webb Simpson says that fans want to see Dechambeau and Rahm play in the best tournaments

PGA Tour player and policy board member Webb Simpson also talked about the current state of professional golf. He said that top-tier players like Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm need to compete in "best" tournaments. He said (via Sports Illustrated):

"We know what a star Bryson (DeChambeau) is. Or Brooks (Koepka) or Jon Rahm. We also know the fans have said a million times they want to see Bryson and Rahm play in the best tournaments. They don’t want to see us at Valspar this week and them at Singapore last week. That’s not good for the game of golf."

The division between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has led to several top players competing in separate events simultaneously. Simpson said that the PGA Tour is exploring different ways to bring top LIV players back into the fold, acknowledging that while only a few currently have eligibility, they are among the best.

Simpson also said that there's now greater willingness among PGA Tour members for reintegration as fans and players have moved past the initial "shock value" of LIV Golf.

