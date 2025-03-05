180M worth movie star reveals the book that helped him "enjoy golf" more than ever

Popular American actor Bill Murray, who also plays golf, recently revealed that the book "Every Shot Must Have a Purpose," by Pia Nilsson and Lynn Marriott has helped him improve his game. Murray is an actor and comedian who has been in the entertainment industry since the 1970s.

Aside from being an entertainer, Murray is an avid golf lover. He recently appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, expressing appreciation for the book "Every Shot Must Have a Purpose." He revealed that the book has improved his game and made it more enjoyable by teaching him how to calm his brain while playing.

“It’s about quieting your brain when you play. That [book] made me enjoy golf even more,” Bill Murray said. (Via Golf.com)

Bill Murray added that the book has helped to improve his level of focus by teaching him how to be intentional about removing distractions from his mind while on the course.

“It’s the ability to sort of pull weeds out of your head. You know, it’s a few hours to play a round of golf. Like you say, it takes a long time, but the actual playing of the game is only minutes. The actual hitting of the ball is only minutes,” Murray added.

Murray is best known for his roles in popular movies such as the Ghostbusters Franchise, Groundhog Day, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Rushmore, Moonrise Kingdom, and Caddyshack. According to Celebrity Net worth, Murray is worth $180 million.

Bill Murray worked as a caddie as a teenager and continued to play the game as a hobby in adulthood. He regularly plays as an amateur on events such as the PGA Tour’s annual AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Torrey Pines.

“You have to think”: 180M worth movie star reveals his process of playing golf

In the podcast discussion with Joe Rogan, Bill Murray also delved a little bit into his process of playing golf. He revealed that while there’s the freedom to have conversations and tell jokes while on the course, he often has to think and make a plan before making a shot.

“You have the freedom in between the shots to move and speak and to tell jokes and smoke cigars and whatever you want to do, but when you want to hit the ball, you have to think and make a little plan,” Murray said.

“You take it in and then you separate that and you step up and you hit the thing. And hitting the thing is only hitting the thing. And if you can do that, then you start having real success with the actual hitting,” the American actor added.

The American actor and comedian has participated in tournaments such as the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and the American Century Championship. He also played in the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a handicap of 16.

