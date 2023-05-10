2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Thursday tee times and TV schedule explored 

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson is set to tee off on Thursday, May 11. The event, which is the last PGA Tour stop ahead of the PGA Championship, is being played at the TPC Craig Ranch in Texas. The event will see a 156-player field, headlined by two-time defending champion K.H. Lee and Scottie Scheffler, compete for the $9.5 million prize purse on offer.

The four-day event will kickstart on Thursday with James Hahn, S.Y. Noh, and Henrik Norlander teeing off. The opening shot of the AT&T Byron Nelson will be played at 7:50 am. Other player pairings, including event favorites Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Kim, and Tyrrell Hatton, will follow suit.

It’s pertinent to note that all eyes will be on defending champion K.H. Lee, who will be looking to land a historic three-peat at the AT&T Byron Nelson. The South Korean golfer will tee off at 1:44 pm with Scheffler and Jason Day.

Tee times are live @ATTByronNelsonThursday8:23 a.m. ETHughesMin Woo LeeScott8:34 a.m. ETHattonTom KimMatsuyama8:45 a.m. ETKucharStallingsWiseFriday8:23 a.m. ETHogePowerRiley8:34 a.m. ETDayK.H. LeeScheffler8:45 a.m. ETSi Woo KimMontgomerySpaun

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Thursday tee times

Here are the complete tee times for Day 1 of the AT&T Byron Nelson (All times Eastern):

1st tee

7:50 am - James Hahn, S.Y. Noh, Henrik Norlander

8:01 am - Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook, Chris Stroud

8:12 am - Nate Lashley, Kevin Tway, Kramer Hickok

8:23 am - Cameron Champ, Steward Cink, Tyler Duncan

8:34 am - Trey Mullinax, Chad Ramey, Robert Streb

8:45 am - Ryan Brehm, Luke List, Richy Werenski

8:56 am - Bo Van Pelt, Vince Whaley, Greyson Sigg

9:07 am - Adam Long, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky

9:18 am - Satoshi Kodaira, Nick Watney, Matthias Schwab

9:29 am - Geoff Ogilvy, Kevin Stadler, Roger Sloan

9:40 am - MJ Daffue, Zecheng Dou, Logan McCracken

9:51 am - Derek Lamely, Trevor Cone, J.J. Killeen

10:02 am - Matti Schmid, Paul Haley II, Bobba Massa (a)

1:00 pm - Jason Dufner, Brandon Wu, Sam Stevens

1:11 pm - Jonathan Byrd, Ben Griffin, Eric Cole

1:22 pm - Brice Garnett, Kyle Stanley, Greg Chalmers

1:33 pm - Davis Riley, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge

1:44 pm - Scottie Scheffler, K.H. Lee, Jason Day

1:55 pm - Si Woo Kim, Richard S. Johnson, Taylor Montgomery

2:06 pm - Zac Blair, Will Gordon, Davis Thompson

2:17 pm - Dylan Frittelli, Ryan Armour, Maverick McNealy

2:28 pm - Jimmy Walker, Ricky Barnes, Justin Lower

2:39 pm - Jonas Blixt, Cody Gribble, Tyson Alexnander

2:50 pm - Aaron Rai, Trevor Werbylo, Pierceson Coody

3:01 pm - Carson Young, Harrison Endycott, Mac Meissner

3:12 pm - Michael Gligic, Harry Hall, William Knauth (a)

10th tee

7:50 am - C.T. Pan, Aaron Baddeley, Sangmoon Bae

8:01 am - Ryan Moore, Scott Brown, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:12 am - Matthew NeSmith, Doug Ghim, Andrew Novak

8:23 am - Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee

8:34 am - Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, Tyrrell Hatton

8:45 am - Matt Kuchar, Aaron Wise, Scott Stallings

8:56 am - Sung Kang, Adam Hadwin, Austin Smotherman

9:07 am - Michael Kim, Kevin Chappell, Brian Stuard

9:18 am - Wesley Bryan, Adam Schenk, Kelly Kraft

9:29 am - William McGirt, Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh

9:40 am - Tano Goya, Augusto Nunez, Parker Coody

9:51 am - Scott Harrington, Brent Grant, David Micheluzzi

10:02 am - Kevin Roy, Carl Yuan, Jeffrey Kang

1:00 pm - Scott Piercy, Doc Redman, Max McGreevy

1:11 pm - Ryan Palmer, Sean O’Hair, Joseph Bramlett

1:22 pm - Russell Knox, Ben Crane, Harry Higgs

1:33 pm - Garrick Higgo, Martin Laird, Jim Herman

1:44 pm - Lucas Glover, Andrew Landry, Troy Merritt

1:55 pm - Cameron Percy, Stephan Jaeger, Robby Shelton

2:06 pm - Ted Potter, Jr., D.A. Points, Derek Ernst

2:17 pm - Fabian Gomez, D.J. Trahan, Byeong Hun An

2:28 pm - Martin Trainer, George McNeill, S.H. Kim

2:39 pm - Grayson Murray, Bill Haas, Hank Lebioda

2:50 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Dylan Wu, Kyle Westmoreland

3:01 pm - Vincent Norrman, Ryan Gerard, Taylor Bibbs

3:12 pm - Austin Eckroat, Brandon Matthews, Peter Kuest

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson TV schedule

The PGA Tour’s 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson will be available for viewing on the Golf Channel, ESPN+, and Peacock. The radio broadcast will be available on SiriusXM.

Thursday, May 11 Schedule:

TV

Golf Channel: 4-7 pm

Stream

ESPN+: 7:45 am-7 pm

Peacock: 4-7 pm

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-7 pm

The AT&T Byron Nelson Friday tee times will be updated after Day 1.

