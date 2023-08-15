2023 BMW Championship injury list explored ft. Tom Kim and Jordan Spieth

The BMW Championship will begin with its first round on Thursday and will conclude on Sunday with its final round. The top 50 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings following the 2023 St. Jude Championship will compete in the tournament.

However, ahead of the start of the BMW Championship, Golf Injury Report released a list of the players who are suffering from injuries at this week's event. South Korean golfer Tom Kim, American players Jason Day and Jordan Spieth, and 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama are all on the list.

Kim, who finished in T24 at the 2023 FedEx St.Jude Championship, has been suffering from wrist and ankle injuries, Spieth also has wrist problems while Jason Day has vertigo.

Here is the 2023 BMW Championship injury report:

1) Tom Kim Q (Wrist/Ankle)

2) Jason Day DTD (Vertigo)

3) Jordan Spieth P (Wrist)

4) Seamus Power P (Hip)

5) Lee Hodges P (Wrist)

6) Byeong Hun An P (Wrist)

7) Hideki Matsuyama P (Back/Neck)

Expand Tweet

They have not, however, withdrawn from the tournament and will play in the BMW Championship. Nonetheless, if any player declines to participate, there will be no replacement; instead, only 49 players will compete in the event.

2023 BMW Championship round 1 tee times

The first round of the second playoff will start on Thursday at 9:26 am ET. Brendon Todd will take the first shot of the day with JT Poston followed by Adam Svensson and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Jordan Spieth will pair up with Sung Jae Im to tee off at 10:10 am ET while Hideki Matsuyama and Tom Hoge will start their game on the first tee hole at 11:32 am ET.

Jason Day is slated, to begin with Collin Morikawa at 12:54 pm ET while Byeong Hun An will be joined by Adam Hadwin to start the game at 9:48 am ET. Lee Hodges and Seamus Power will tee off at 12:05 pm ET.

Here are the tee times for the 2023 BMW Championship:

9:26 AM ET: Brendon Todd, JT Poston

9:37 AM ET: Adam Svensson, Matthew Fitzpatrick

9:48 AM ET: Adam Hadwin, Byeong-Hun An

9:59 AM ET: Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose

10:10 AM ET: Jordan Spieth, Sung-Jae Im

10:21 AM ET: Sepp Straka, Emiliano Grillo

10:32 AM ET: Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk

10:43 AM ET: Russell Henley, Nick Taylor

10:54 AM ET: Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa

11:10 AM ET: Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover

11:21 AM ET: Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood

11:32 AM ET: Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Hoge

11:43 AM ET: Cameron Davis, Cameron Young

11:54 AM ET: Eric Cole, Andrew Putnam

12:05 PM ET: Lee Hodges, Seamus Power

12:16 PM ET: Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy

12:27 PM ET: Sam Burns, Chris Kirk

12:43 PM ET: Tyrrell Hatton, Corey Conners

12:54 PM ET: Collin Morikawa, Jason Day

1:05 PM ET: Si Woo Kim, Joohyung Kim

1:16 PM ET: Tony Finau, Taylor Moore

1:27 PM ET: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland

1:38 PM ET: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

1:49 PM ET: Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley

2:00 PM ET: Patrick Rodgers, Harris English